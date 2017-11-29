Astonishing Stat Reveals the Unlikely PSG Player With the Most Completed Passes in Europe

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

In news that may come as shocking for some fans across Europe, it has been revealed that the youthful French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has completed the most passes in all of Europe's top five leagues this season.

As reported by WhoScored, the 22-year-old French international tops the passing charts with a mammoth 1,109 completed passes thus far this campaign.

While some would expect the likes of Sergio Busquets, Toni Kroos or perhaps Luka Modric to be atop of such a list, none of the three appear even in the top 10. 

BERTRAND GUAY/GettyImages

Unsurprisingly, the list is dominated by Napoli and Manchester City players, with Jorginho, Fernandinho, Hamsik and David Silva all residing behind Rabiot.

The Frenchman, who was born in the suburbs of the capital, has been a stalwart for his hometown this season, starting all 20 games Unai Emery's side have played so far. 

In response to such a formidable start to the season, the club have been hoping to secure Rabiot down to a long term deal at the club, as his current contract is due to expire in 2019.

However, while there were murmurings around the French press that a deal had been agreed between the two parties, the Frenchman was quick to deny such an agreement.

Speaking to Telefoot, the Frenchman confirmed: “We are nowhere, we have not had any discussions for the moment. Nothing has started.

“The club has not held discussions with us on those things [a new deal], so everything that can currently be read in press is false. There have been no discussions for the moment.”

The Parisiens will be hoping negotiations are completed soon, as should the midfielder's future remain unresolved until next summer, they would be susceptible to losing their precocious star.

