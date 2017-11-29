Atleti Star Antoine Griezmann Reveals Why He Turned Down Arsenal Move in the Past

Antoine Griezmann has revealed that he almost joined Arsenal in the summer of 2013 - but turned his back on ever signing for them after they messed him about.

The Atletico Madrid striker is due to release his autobiography - entitled 'Behind the Smile' - in the near future and gives a unique insight into his professional career so far, with sections of it published by ESPN.

Griezmann details the continuous links with Manchester United among a whole plethora of other interesting information, but it is perhaps his comments on a failed switch to Arsenal that will be new to many football fans.

David Rogers/GettyImages

The France international explains how his former agent Eric Olhats had informed him of the Gunners' interest in landing him four summers ago, and why he will now never sign for Arsene Wenger's men after the way that they treated him and his advisers.

Griezmann wrote: "I waited, I waited, and I kept waiting ... when there was no news, Eric called (Arsenal scout Gilles) Grimandi, who said that the manager was still interested in me [and] to keep waiting.

"Finally a few hours before the market closed, he let us know Arsenal would not make a move.

Antoine Griezmann: "I don't exclude anything, I have nothing against England, apart from the weather and #mufc is a possibility." [marca/ag autobiography] — utdreport (@utdreport) November 21, 2017

"I don't like to be told something and for it not to happen. So when Eric told me later that the London club were interested again I told him 'Forget it, after the blow they gave us.'"

ESPN's piece also goes on to reveal that Griezmann "rejected an approach" from Pep Guardiola while he was in charge of Barcelona back in 2011.

Not many players have decided to spurn the advances of one of football's most talented managers in the modern era, but Griezmann's decision not to join La Blaugrana six years ago is something of an irony given that he was once again touted as a future La Blaugrana player in the summer.

Barca were tipped to rival United for the forward before he decided to put pen to paper on a new contract, and it remains to be seen whether either party will chance their hand again in the next couple of transfer windows.

