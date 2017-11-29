Barcelona host Real Murcia at Camp Nou on Wednesday in a Copa Del Rey Leg 2 matchup.

Barcelona beat Real Murcia 3–0 a month ago. Paco Alcacer, Gerard Deulofeu and Jose Arnaiz all had goals in the win.

Real Murcia is coming off a 1–0 vicotry over Badajoz. Santi Jara scored the lone goal.

Barcelona leads La Liga with 34 points in 12 games and has yet to lose a match all season. Barcelona is coming off a 1–1 draw against Valencia.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.