How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Murcia: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Barcelona vs. Real Murcia on Nov. 29.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 29, 2017

Barcelona host Real Murcia at Camp Nou on Wednesday in a Copa Del Rey Leg 2 matchup.

Barcelona beat Real Murcia 3–0 a month ago. Paco Alcacer, Gerard Deulofeu and Jose Arnaiz all had goals in the win.

Real Murcia is coming off a 1–0 vicotry over Badajoz. Santi Jara scored the lone goal.

Barcelona leads La Liga with 34 points in 12 games and has yet to lose a match all season. Barcelona is coming off a 1–1 draw against Valencia. 

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters