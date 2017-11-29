Chelsea are set to be offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January, as the German club look to offload the forward having grown tired of his ill-discipline in the past year.

The report in The Mirror states, that Dortmund are looking to cut their losses with the Gabon international, with both former and current bosses Thomas Tuchel and Peter Bosz unable to get a handle on the erratic behavior of the 28-year-old in recent months.

The Blues are one of a number of clubs to have been made aware of Aubameyang's availability, with just over a month to go until the transfer window re-opens.

Antonio Conte's No. 1 striker Alvaro Morata has hit the ground running in the Premier League since his switch from Real Madrid this season, having scored eight goals.

The Spaniard has admitted however, he is struggling with the demands of playing three games a week - a workload that is set to increase with the upcoming festive schedule.

Since his move to Dortmund from Saint Etienne in 2013, Aubameyang has scored 96 goals in 140 games at Signal Iduna Park, but with his oft-prolific goalscoring streak comes a erratic side to his character.

Last November before Dortmund's UEFA Champions League game with Sporting Clube de Portugual, the forward was left out of Tuchel's squad citing "an internal issue".

It transpired that the player had received a one-match club ban for breaking protocol, by flying out to Milan instead of staying in Germany.

More recently, he was again suspended from action by Dortmund citing "disciplinary issues" believed to be related to time-keeping issues and also being involved in a non-sanctioned photo shoot.

The events of this past weekend seemed to have been the final straw following his dismissal in the derby versus Schalke 04 on Saturday.

With the hosts 4-0 up, Aubameyang with sent off for a second bookable offense which resulted in the visitors remarkably pulling back the deficit - scoring a last-gasp equalizer.

Aubameyang is often touted amongst the finest forward in Europe, and it now appears there could be an almighty scrap for the players' services in the new year.