Divock Origi Says His Liverpool Future Is Unclear and Is Just Focused on Developing at Wolfsburg

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Liverpool loanee Divock Origi has raised doubts about his future at the club after admitting 'it's difficult to say' what will happen after he returns to the club.

Origi arrived at Liverpool in 2015 and has featured 86 times for the club since, scoring 21 times. But with his playing time starting to become limited, featuring just over 10 minutes for Liverpool from three games in August, the Belgium star requested a loan move. 

He joined German side Wolfsburg for the remainder of the campaign and has had an excellent season so far in the Bundesliga. The 22-year-old has appeared 10 times for the club in the league, scoring four times. 

Martin Rose/GettyImages

But now the striker has put his Liverpool career in doubt after revealing he isn't sure about what will happen in the future. According to the Independent, he said that: "It's difficult to say, what I can say is that I want to one day show my talent at a constant level. 

"That comes from playing, learning, expressing yourself and going through good and difficult moments. That's what I am experiencing now at Wolfsburg. It can come quickly or it can take some more time.

"Everything can happen, I can have injuries or whatever, but of course I try to make the most of it. One thing for sure is that I believe in my ability and we will see where it goes."

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Origi has also praised the impact of Thierry Henry in his development in the wide role he has been playing recently for Wolfsburg, He said that: "There are a lot of things you learn from playing wide. You understand the way that you can coordinate with the front three or front two. 

"When you come in from the wide position you don't feel awkward, but at the same time playing as a striker for a while now at Liverpool made me learn more about the striker position, so it's about combining it. 


"There are not a lot of strikers that play this way. I am lucky for example that I have someone like Henry at the national team, who also played on the wing and then as a striker."

