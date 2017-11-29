Dominic Solanke Confident of Liverpool Chance Despite Being Urged to Leave

Dominic Solanke has been urged to leave the club for more game time, but the Liverpool striker remains confident about his chances.

The 20-year-old left Chelsea in the summer after failing to agree terms on an extension, and joined Liverpool as a free agent, but has since found game time hard to come by.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce believes the youth set-up in England is flawed and that Solanke would strongly benefit from a loan move, as quoted by The Mirror.

"We need larger clubs to have associations with smaller ones. Feeder clubs? Yes, the general consensus is that the U23s isn't quite working.

"At the moment, we've got the ludicrous situation of Solanke playing for England when he's hardly had a game for Liverpool. That can't be right."

Despite winning the U20 World Cup with England, the 6ft2 forward has made just one start in his new life with the Merseyside club - the League Cup loss to Leicester.

Moreover, Solanke has featured in just 85 minutes of Premier League action, but such a shortage of experience has not deterred him. Speaking to the Echo, the striker spoke of how he is prepared to be patient.

"You've just got to keep working hard. Obviously, at a big club like Liverpool, there's always going to be great players and sometimes to get past them is hard, but you've just got to keep working and play your part for the team.

"I think with football, it can go in all different ways and it can change very quickly as we've seen with many players.

"There could be injury or something injuries and you can go from a low spot to a high spot very quickly, so however your opportunity comes, you've just got to try and take it."

The loaning out of Divock Origi to VfL Wolfsburg was no doubt a move to get Solanke in the first team picture, while rumours of a Daniel Sturridge exit are getting stronger.