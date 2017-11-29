West Ham travel to Liverpool on Wednesday to face Everton in a Premier League match.

Everton have struggled this season after the departure of striker Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United in the summer. The Toffees have just 12 points through 13 games including an abysmal -13 goal differential. In their last match on Sunday, Everton suffered a loss to Southampton 4-1.

West Ham have faced similar issues this season, securing just 10 points through one-third of the season. The Hammers have not won a match since Oct. 25, when they defeated Tottenham 3-2 in the Carabao Cup.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to watch

Game Time: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.