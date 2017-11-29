Former Arsenal Defender Ashley Cole Discusses Whether Man City Could Beat the 'Invincibles'

Former Premier League defender Ashley Cole has claimed that the current Manchester City side wouldn't be able to beat the famous 'invincible' Arsenal team from 2003/04, following claims that Pep Guardiola's team could last the Premier League season without losing.

Cole is quite a hated figure in north London after switching Arsenal for Chelsea back in 2006. However, despite this betrayal, he may well have earned himself some praise from Gunners fans following his comments regarding City:

"I think the 'Invincibles' would win. No bias." Cole told ESPN when asked on the subject. "I'm not sure about the similarities.

"But so far they have the zero for losses, so you can compare on that front. They've clicked and connected. But it's tough to go 38 games unbeaten. Can they do it? Who knows but it's looking good for them so far."





The current LA Galaxy defender went on to discuss the title race for the Premier League, remaining adamant that his former side Chelsea are still in with a shout of piping Man City to the top spot.

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/GettyImages

"The title race is not over.





"Man City are on fire, playing well and seem to have come together. But as players you never give up.





"So with Chelsea the current holders of the cup [title], I don't think they will give it up too easy. Hopefully they can retain this beautiful [Premier League] trophy.

"As players you never make one trophy a priority. They still have a chance to regain the league, so that'll be in the back of the mind of course, to make history and win the Champions League again. On all fronts, Chelsea are fighting for a lot of trophies."