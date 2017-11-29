Former Tottenham Star David Ginola Claims That Spurs Boss Pochettino Is After a Player Like Him

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Ex-Tottenham forward David Ginola has revealed that Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to sign a similar player to him. 

Ginola played between 1997 and 2000 for Tottenham, appearing 124 times for the north London side and scoring 22 goals. He also managed to win the League Cup with the club in 1999.

The former France international has claimed that Pochettino told him that he is searching to sign a player like him. The Tottenham manager revealed this to Ginola apparently after the former player visited him at Spurs' training ground.  

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking on Wednesday's Alan Brazil's Sports Breakfast on talkSPORT, the 50-year-old said that "Tottenham need a mixture of players. They've got Harry Kane upfront who can score goals, which is something we know. But I spoke with Pochettino the other week and he told me 'I would like someone like you'. 

"Someone who can take the ball from midfield and run with it and create spaces for himself or for others. And this is what he's searching for right now. We know they can defend and the midfield can create so many things as well, but they need some other attitudes going forward upfront."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Tottenham have had a great Champions League campaign so far this season, finishing top of their group, which included defending champions Real Madrid. But their league form has been far from perfect recently, losing two of their last three games, and drawing the other. 


Spurs will be looking to get back to winning ways this weekend as they travel to Watford in the Premier League. 

