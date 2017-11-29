German Report Claims Chelsea Are Hot Favourites to Sign Out-of-Contract Arsenal Star

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

After weeks of speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United, Barcelona and anyone else that would annoy Arsenal fans, Mesut Özil has now been linked with a sensational transfer to join London rivals, Chelsea.

According to German publication SportBild (via Sport Witness), Antonio Conte's side have leapfrogged United and Barca after the two European giants started stalling over Özil's £350k-per-week wage demands.

Teams can start approaching the decorated German playmaker in a few weeks to try and convince Özil of making a free transfer away from Arsenal in the summer. 

However, the Gunners would likely be in favour of selling the 29-year-old in January, if they can recoup a substantial amount of the £42.5m paid to Real Madrid in 2013.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Despite the constant uncertainty around the future of Arsenal's two star players, with Alexis Sánchez also out of contract in the summer, club captain Per Mertesacker said that the squad don't dwell on transfer rumours.

"Every year there is so much speculation," Arsenal's future academy manager explained. "So every season feels like a change, we players have got used to it, so it’s not an issue for us."

Although this rumour currently still has very little weight to it, just the thought of Özil playing alongside former club icon Cesc Fàbregas, in Chelsea colours, is enough to turn the stomach of the Gunners faithful.

