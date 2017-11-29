Jose Mourinho Claims Red Devils Could Have Scored 'Six' During the 1st Half Against Watford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claimed his side should have scored more at Vicarage Road, despite the Red Devils scoring three goals in the opening half an hour and four in total during the match.

The Portuguese gaffer told Sky Sports: "We had chances for four, five and six in the first half and in the second half again and again and we didn't score, so I think the players had the feeling that it was too easy, that the game was over and they (Watford) had no conditions to react."

3 - Manchester United have scored three goals in the first half of a @premierleague game for the first time since November 2016 (1-3 v Swansea). Clinical. pic.twitter.com/7supUT3hPm — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 28, 2017

The former Real Madrid manager wouldn't be drawn on United's defensive errors during the final 15 minutes of the match and instead chose to highlight the positives in their performance:





"I prefer to forget the five minutes where we conceded the goals and lost concentration, I prefer to focus on all the good things we did. We were in control and really dangerous in attacking situations. To play away from home and score four goals is really good."

Mourinho added that Manchester United can learn from the experience of nearly throwing away a three goal lead: "It's a good lesson and it's good to have lessons without losing points. Maybe next time we are winning 2-0 or 3-0 the players will remember."

Good 3 points on the road. Enjoyed being back at Watford much more than last year! Don’t even think about it, @premierleague, you’re not taking those goals away from me 😂🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/zo96e0H0Cx — Ashley Young (@youngy18) November 28, 2017

Jose also singled out Ashley Young for individual praise following the England international's stunning brace at Vicarage Road: "He's playing really well, I know what he can do for us and all the positions he can be useful. The left-back position is adapted to him and the stage of his career when he has the maturity and tactical knowledge to play in this position."

The Manchester United manager also joked that he was surprised Paul Pogba didn't take the free kick that Young scored from: "I was surprised that Paul gave him permission, not that he scored, he's quite good and his percentage of success in training is high."

The Red Devils will now turn their attention to this weekend's crucial fixture against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.