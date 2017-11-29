Juventus Ace Gonzalo Higuain Hits Out at Napoli Fans After Successful Hand Surgery

Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain knows that he is not welcome in Naples, but has proved that he couldn't care less.
This Friday, Juventus are to visit his former club, Napoli, whom he left in 2016 unleashing a horde of criticism from Napoli fans and media.
Yet the Bianconeri striker may not be part of the squad that will travel to San Paolo stadium in one of the most crucial Serie A clashes of the season.
In fact, Higuain will probably be forced to start on the bench after picking up a minor hand injury while training earlier this week, but still hopes to contribute during the match.
The former Real Madrid and Napoli underwent surgery on Tuesday and took to Instagram to send his fans, but also haters, a clarifying message on his situation.
He wrote: "Hello to everyone, I wanted to let you know that everything went well. I want to thank everyone who wished me luck as well as my teammates and my family and friends."
Obviously addressing Napoli supporters, he added: "Then there are the ones who wish you bad luck. These people do not deserve my respect and they don't have any class. Thanks to everyone who wished me good luck, a hug to you...."
Although there is no certainty about his availability to play on Friday, his teammate Giorgio Chiellini took a reassure Bianconeri fans that he will be present at San Paolo as he said: "These are complicated situations, but he will do his best to be there.
"He values this match a lot. We will see in the next few days if he will be able to come."