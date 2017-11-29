La Liga President Javier Tebas Threatens to 'Take Actions' Against PSG for Distorting the Market

La Liga President Javier Tebas has threatened to file a lawsuit against Paris Saint-Germain, if European football's governing body UEFA failed to take action against the French club after the transfers of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Speaking to agency EFE but quoted by Spanish publication Marca, Tebas stated he would carry out on his words in taking his case up with the Directorate General for Competition, should Les Parisiens not face sanctions for their recent transfer activity.

He said: "We have the lawsuit ready. LaLiga will wait until the end of the year to see if UEFA decides to intervene.

"PSG inject money that is not from their sector and it generates an inflation that is very harmful when it comes to signing players. It distorts the market.

"[UEFA] have to act as soon as possible because there are victims, the clubs that compete with PSG, and that has to be compensated."

Intent on being a growing force in European football once more, PSG's Qatari owners ramped up the stakes significantly with world-record moves for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe this past summer.

In the case of the Brazilian Neymar, the 25-year-old made the €222m switch from FC Barcelona in August but the move has been subject to rigourous scrutiny. In the wake of Mbappe's departure from AS Monaco to Paris there has also been widespread condemnation of the club's movements in the transfer market.





La Blaugrana filed a lawsuit against the player for breaching terms of his contract, but Spain's top flight board say they will take their own complaints to the highest level over Neymar and want tougher penalties imposed.

ROSLAN RAHMAN/GettyImages

"Before Neymar went to PSG I already warned [PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi] that we were going to denounce him on the issue of state clubs," Tebas stated forthrightly.

"If UEFA do not take a decision, LaLiga will take actions at the European level.

"UEFA have done something because they have opened a disciplinary file against PSG and not with Manchester City, but it is not enough."