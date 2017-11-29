Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Praises Jurgen Klopp's Management Style for Vast Improvement

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez has praised Jurgen Klopp's management style for his improvement over the last few months, claiming that the German pulls the best out of his players.

Gomez has filled the void in right-back left by the injured Nathaniel Clyne very well this season, and his performances have even earned the 20-year-old his first two England caps under Gareth Southgate.

And now, Gomez has come out and spoken of the effect that Liverpool boss Klopp has had on his game:

“I wouldn’t say there’s a specific piece of advice, it’s just his management, the way he goes about trying to get the best out of you,” Gomez told The Sport Review.

“It’s a really personal connection, rather than just giving instructions or telling me to do this, do that. When he tells you something, he really means it.

“It gives you that desire to want to play for him and get the best out of yourself for the team and for him, because you just like him as a manager and person as well.”

Gomez now turns his attention to Stoke, as Liverpool travel to the Bet365 Stadium ahead of Wednesday night's encounter with the Potters.

And along with Gomez hoping to get game time will be both Dejan Lovren and Emre Can, who were forced to sit out of the weekend's draw with Chelsea through injury:

“Dejan probably will be close. It is not a big thing; it’s a little bit of little bit of swelling and we have to figure out what it is exactly," Klopp told Goal ahead of the game.

“Emre is back, it was not a big thing but it was big enough that he could not play the last game. He is back and it is a full squad, for sure.”