Liverpool to Make Surprise Approach for West Brom Loanee But Face Competition From Rivals

Liverpool have shown their interest in Al Ahly defender Ahmed Hegazi, who is currently impressing on loan at West Brom.

The Egyptian international has only joined the Premier League club in the summer but has already made a positive impact, on both fans and rival teams, in his seven league appearances.

Despite being tied to West Brom for the moment, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has plans to secure him at the end of the season, while ESPN reports that the Merseyside club has already approached Al Ahly to discuss the transfer.

Cant believe how good Hegazi has become making the famous Harry Kane playing like bassem morsy — AlAhly Spirit (@AlAhlySpirit) November 25, 2017

The German manager has an urgent need to find reinforcements for his defence, with the likes of Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and Alberto Moreno coming in for severe criticism for their shaky performances this season.





Liverpool - who are more commonly linked with Southampton's Virgil van Dijk - have conceded 18 goals so far this season and continue to show lack of organisation in the defensive ranks both in the Premier and Champions League.

However, reports have also linked Leicester City are equally interested in the 25-year-old and are ready to compete with Reds for him in June.

The Foxes' head of recruitment Eduardo Macia has already collaborated with Hegazi during their years at Fiorentina.

However, all these efforts may be pointless as West Brom apparently have an option in the Egyptian's deal that would allow them to sign him for €5m on a permanent basis should he wish.