Lorient President Claims Laurent Koscielny 'Wants to Finish Career' at Former Club

Laurent Koscielny is dreaming of ending his professional career with Lorient in his homeland, according to the club's president.

Loic Fery spoke to Canal+ about the Arsenal centre-back and former Lorient star, and revealed that Koscielny had told him in person of his desire to return to the Ligue 1 side before he hangs up his boots in the future.

Koscielny joined the Gunners from the Brittany-based team in the summer of 2010 for around £8.5m, and has gone on to become an integral part of Arsene Wenger's first-team set up.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The France international penned a new contract with the north Londoners recently that ties him down until June 2020, but Fery hinted that such an end date could then see the 32-year-old head back to Lorient and finish his career at the Stade du Moustoir.

He said: "He told me last week in London that he wanted to finish his career at Lorient."

Fery also went on to state that he expected Koscielny to stick around at the Emirates for a few more years, however, given the length of his contract and harboured no immediate plans to try and snatch him away from Wenger.

In the five Premier League games that Laurent Koscielny, Shkodran Mustafi and Nacho Monreal have started together this season, Arsenal have conceded zero goals.



Wall. 👊 pic.twitter.com/ooIjpBJHz7 — Arsène (@WengerMindset) November 27, 2017

He added: "I hope he has a few more years playing at Arsenal."

Given that Koscielny only spent one season at Lorient, Fery's comments are a tad strange as the former Guingamp starlet would not have had much time to truly immerse himself in the club.

However, Koscielny could feel as though he owes the team, that he made 40 appearances for, a couple more years of service if he has unfinished business to attend to with Les Murles.

Koscielny has played over 300 matches for Arsenal in the past six-and-a-half seasons and has won three FA Cups and three Community Shields during that time.

