Man Utd Boss Mourinho Jokes That Lukaku Needs a New Boot Deal Before He Can End Goal Drought

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has joked about striker Romelu Lukaku's lack of boot deal being the reason behind the Belgian's current goal drought. The Portuguese boss claims that a new deal for Lukaku could fix his striking woes.
United had to rely on other sources in order to beat Watford on Tuesday night. A brace from Ashley Young, followed by goals from Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard handed the Red Devils a comfrotable 4-2 win overe the Hornets.
One talking point after the game came over Lukaku's failure to score, and Mourinho's response came in a rather light-hearted manner:
"I think he needs a big contract with big boots because at the moment he doesn't have a sponsor," Mourinho said, according to Sky Sports.
"He's playing with black boots, I think he needs a brand to give him the right boots and pay him the right money so he goes back to scoring.
"He finished the deal and now he's waiting for a new deal."
Laughs when it's put to him whether it'll be New Balance.
Lukaku has managed to find the back of the net on only one occasion in his last 11 games, and missed a very simple chance in the match against Watford, but Mourinho doesn't seem to be bothered by it too much:
"But jokes apart he works amazingly well for the team. I would never blame a player like him for an easy chance that he missed.
"With me he knows that he doesn't have that pressure, he's a great professional, great colleague, I couldn't be happier with him."
United's next game comes against an in-form Arsenal side at the weekend, and Lukaku will be hoping to have his shooting boots on against the Gunners - regardless of who sponsors him.