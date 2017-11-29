Man Utd Defender Victor Lindelof Reveals What Ashley Young Told Him Ahead of Free-Kick vs Watford

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has revealed what Ashley Young told him before his stunning free-kick against Watford on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old England international picked out the top corner with the set-piece having already given his side the lead six minutes earlier.

Young's first-half brace helped United to a 4-2 victory, but it was the free-kick which caught the eye of those in attendance at Vicarage Road.

And it may have transpired that he didn't take it, had Lindelof managed to persuade him to step down.

The Swedish defender has previous when it comes to scoring free-kicks - he found the net with a superb strike for Benfica against Sporting CP last season - but revealed that Young was insistent.

"I asked @youngy_18 if I could take the free kick," Lindelof wrote on Instagram. "He said: I got this one Vic. He sure did! Well done my friend, that was something else."

Young, speaking after the game, admitted that he was pleased to have ended his prolonged goal drought in such spectacular fashion.

"It's nice to get on the scoresheet, I haven't done that in a long while," he said on BT Sport. "The game the other day, I tried to claim that one but I'll definitely be claiming those two."

Watford attempted to launch a comeback in the second-half, and scored twice to cause some nerves amongst United's players, but Jesse Lingard's late goal sealed the win.

Young added: "We started well in the first half. But they started brightly as well. Once we got the goals it was a fantastic first half.

"The second, towards the end it was getting a bit nervy, but Jesse came up with the goods."

