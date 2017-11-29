Mario Mandzukic's Agent Claims He Refused Bid From Napoli as He Was Looking for More Exposure

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Mario Mandzukic's agent has revealed that four years ago his client received a transfer offer from Napoli but turned it down, as he was searching for a bigger club to shine. 

The Croatian has enjoyed two sparkling seasons at Juventus and has continued to score providential goals with the Bianconeri as he entered his third year in Turin. 

While his side prepares for their Serie A face-off with table leaders Napoli, agent Ivan Cvjetkovic was interviewed on the matter at Radio Crc.

Cvjetkovic recalled the times when Mandzukic was about to leave Bayern Munich for Atletico Madrid and said (via Ita Sport Press): "Four or five years ago, Napoli showed their interest in Mario, who, however, was looking for a club with a better exposure. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"Now he is happy where he is, but there can't be anything but respect between him and the Azzurri."

After providing his fifth goal of the season in all competitions last Sunday against Crotone, the Croatian is likely to be featured by Massimiliano Allegri in the starting squad against Napoli on Friday night. 

The hosts' manager Maurizio Sarri was largely praised by the agent as the current best coach in the Serie A. 

He said: "Mandzukic is ready for the game and I would be too, but I won't be able to go to the San Paolo stadium to watch the team who has the best manager in the league, Sarri."  

The 31-year-old may have to take Gonzalo Higuain's usual role in front of the goal, and give up his place on the left-hand side, in case the Argentine won't be available on Friday.

Higuain recently underwent surgery after injuring his hand during a training session and may be sidelined, but Cvjetkovic commented: "Mario is professionally ready to take his place in case he won't be there. 

"It won't be easy without him," he concluded. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters