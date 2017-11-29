Mario Mandzukic's Agent Claims He Refused Bid From Napoli as He Was Looking for More Exposure

Mario Mandzukic's agent has revealed that four years ago his client received a transfer offer from Napoli but turned it down, as he was searching for a bigger club to shine.

The Croatian has enjoyed two sparkling seasons at Juventus and has continued to score providential goals with the Bianconeri as he entered his third year in Turin.

Grazie per il vostro amore e il vostro supporto!⚪️⚫️💪🏻 Thank you for your love and support! ⚪⚫🔥 #finoallafine #forzajuve #neverstop #stepbystep #juvespirit #strongertogether #teamwork #passion #mm17🌪 A post shared by Mario Mandžukić MM 17 (@mariomandzukic_official) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:20am PST

While his side prepares for their Serie A face-off with table leaders Napoli, agent Ivan Cvjetkovic was interviewed on the matter at Radio Crc.

Cvjetkovic recalled the times when Mandzukic was about to leave Bayern Munich for Atletico Madrid and said (via Ita Sport Press): "Four or five years ago, Napoli showed their interest in Mario, who, however, was looking for a club with a better exposure.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"Now he is happy where he is, but there can't be anything but respect between him and the Azzurri."

After providing his fifth goal of the season in all competitions last Sunday against Crotone, the Croatian is likely to be featured by Massimiliano Allegri in the starting squad against Napoli on Friday night.

The hosts' manager Maurizio Sarri was largely praised by the agent as the current best coach in the Serie A.

He said: "Mandzukic is ready for the game and I would be too, but I won't be able to go to the San Paolo stadium to watch the team who has the best manager in the league, Sarri."

Mandzukic's agent (Ivan Cvjetkovic): It’s just a media invention that Mario Manzukic doesn’t want to play as a left winger, He’s always shown availability and professionalism for the club, he’s never asked to change position. He’s proven to be a great striker, even on the left. — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuve2017) November 28, 2017

The 31-year-old may have to take Gonzalo Higuain's usual role in front of the goal, and give up his place on the left-hand side, in case the Argentine won't be available on Friday.

Higuain recently underwent surgery after injuring his hand during a training session and may be sidelined, but Cvjetkovic commented: "Mario is professionally ready to take his place in case he won't be there.

"It won't be easy without him," he concluded.