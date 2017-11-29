Newcastle Manager Rafa Benitez Commends His Side's Character After West Brom Comeback

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez hailed his team's character after coming back from two goals behind to draw 2-2 with West Brom at the Hawthorns on Tuesday evening.

His team went behind after goals from Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field but managed a last half hour recovery through goals from Ciaran Clark and a deflected Matt Ritchie free-kick off Salomon Rondon.

Speaking to The Mirror in his post-match press conference, Benitez said: "The reaction of the team was really good. The players reacted and were working really hard.

"As soon as we scored the first goal we were back in the game and perhaps could have won the game but there was not enough time. At 2-0 down it was very positive and the way we played in the last few minutes much better.

"You could see character, work-rate and commitment and good play. We didn't deserve to lose the four games but it is something you cannot change."

Benitez made some wholesale changes after the weekend's terrible 3-0 defeat at home to Watford, bringing in Mikel Merino, Isaac Hayden, Chancel Mbemba, Ayoze Perez and Karl Darlow. 

On his squad depth, Benitez added: "Now everybody knows everyone can play."

Benitez was also quoted in The Chronicle expressing his dissatisfaction at the way his team allowed the Baggies to score two easy goals from crosses.

"I am disappointed and pleased at the same time. I’m disappointed because we had control in the first half, and had the game under control. Then we conceded another late goal.

"We were talking about that - learning from the mistakes of the past and to be more focused in the last minutes. We conceded and went in at half-time 1-0 down and with the feeling all the hard work was for nothing.


"The second goal was even worse with the feeling that the mistake cost us. Not because it was a bad mistake, it was just conceding that second goal."

The draw was Newcastle's first game without a loss in five Premier League matches as they look to steer clear of the relegation zone going into a tough December schedule.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters