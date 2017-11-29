Oxlade-Chamberlain Reveals How Klopp Sold Squad Rotation to Liverpool Stars Ahead of Busy Schedule

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that manager Jurgen Klopp intends to rotate his squad to cope with a busy period in the coming weeks.

The German coach made five changes for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, and is expected to do the same as the Reds continue through a sequence of 13 games in just 45 days.

That concludes with a trip to Burnley on New Year's Day, and Oxlade-Chamberlain has admitted that Klopp has informed his players of the need to be prepared.

"The manager spoke to us about that," the former Arsenal man told Liverpool's official website. "He’s got a big squad for a reason and he’s got faith in everyone. I think he showed that by changing some players and some big players that have been doing really well.

“It’s a really busy period and it’s important that all the boys are going to be fresh for as much of it as possible, if not all of it.

“Everyone is going to have to chip in and play their part and whoever gets left out is always disappointed, but the good thing about this manager and being in this team is you always know you could be needed in the next game and your chance is always going to come.

“He sat us down and said: ‘You’re all going to be needed here. I know people are going to be disappointed when they’re pulled out or not playing, but you’re all going to be used so make sure you’re all ready.’

“I think that’s what he proved at the weekend with his changes and I’m sure there’s going to be a lot more as it does get really intense, especially when it gets close to Christmas.”

Liverpool face a struggling Stoke side at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday, but Oxlade-Chamberlain has insisted it will be a typically tough challenge.

“No matter where Stoke are, or if they’re doing good or not so good in the league, when a big team goes there they always seem to turn up and their fans are really good at home, as well,” he added.

“It is a tough place to go so we know what expect. It’s going to be a really tough game, hard and I’m sure very physical but we’ve got to be up for the challenge, be ready for that and put our own quality on the game.

“There were positives to take from that game [against Chelsea and] areas we can improve on. The boys are all chomping at the bit to get three points.”