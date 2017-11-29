PHOTOS: adidas Release New Black, Red & Gold Skystalker Colourway for NEMEZIZ Boots

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

adidas Football has released a new black, red and gold colourway for the NEMEZIZ 17+ 360 AGILITY, part of the Skystalker pack, which is also available in Predator and X models.

Worn by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, as well the likes of Julian Draxler, Thomas Lemar, Lucas Vazquez and Bertrand Traore, NEMEZIZ features the latest adidas technology to ensure the best fit, support and comfort.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

NEMEZIZ uses the idea of tape wrapping to keep the foot 'locked in place'.

The gold TORSIONFRAME outsole is ultra-lightweight and features TORSIONRIBS for the ultimate in dynamic agility and movement.

Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer
Image by Jamie Spencer

AGILITYKNIT 2.0 interlocking yarn technology means a softer and more direct touch, as well as a lightweight and adaptable feel.

The Skystalker colourway is also available for NEMEZIZ in both Cage and Street versions, featuring the same technology to offer the same performance and agility where the game.

