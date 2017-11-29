Robert Lewandowski Blames Ex-Bayern Boss Ancelotti Over Club's Ongoing Injury Problems

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Robert Lewandowski has suggested that Bayern Munich's injury problems this season are solely down to former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

In a thinly veiled swipe at his former boss, Lewandowski was quoted by SportBild (h/t Goal) as he alleged that it was the Italian's laid-back approach to training and active recovery that had caused so many issues among the club's first-team squad.

Bayern have continued to be plagued by injury problems despite dispensing with Ancelotti and replacing him with veteran manager Jupp Heynckes, but Lewandowski suggested that the German had nothing to do with the strains and niggles picked up recently.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Instead, he aimed his comments at Ancelotti as he hinted that injuries sustained by Arjen Robben, Thiago Alcantara and Manuel Neuer were as a result of Ancelotti's training methods.

He said: "If many muscle injuries happen you don't have to look at the last few weeks, but go back two or three months.

"It's more likely that the reason lies there. If there is too little training you have to do something individually."

Lewandowski was one of the players within Bayern's senior set up who was alleged to have gone to the club's board to demand that Ancelotti be sacked after a poor start to the 2017/18 campaign.

His comments will do little to quell speculation linking the striker to the demise of the former Chelsea and Real Madrid gaffer that came about after the Bundesliga champions struggled in the early months of the season.

Since Heynckes' appointment, Die Bayern have won nine of the past 10 matches in all competitions and saw their nine-game winning streak ended by Gladbach in Saturday's 2-1 defeat.

Bayern take on Hannover 96 at the Allianz Arena on Saturday before facing Paris Saint-Germain in the final group match of this season's Champions League.

