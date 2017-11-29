Schalke Offer in Demand Midfielder Improved €12m Contract Amidst January Exit Rumours

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Leon Goretzka will be offered a brand new contract by German side Schalke 04 as the club grow increasingly concerned that the 22-year-old could leave for free next summer, according to Bild (via Sport).

The contract would see Goretzka earn €10m per year and become the highest paid player at the Veltins-Arena, a figure that would rise to €12m if the midfielder meets certain performance-based targets that have been set.

The Confederations Cup winner has attracted a lot of interest from across Europe, with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool all desperate to see Goretzka join their ranks.

The German international is currently enjoying his best season in the Bundesliga this year, with four of his 19 career goals for Schalke coming in just 10 appearances this campaign.

Goretzka will be knocking on the door of national team manager Joachim Löw for a place in the Germany side that will go to Russia next year, the Schalke star seen as the player best equipped to be the long-term replacement for an ageing Sami Khedira.

Ronny Hartmann/GettyImages

Having recently returned from injury, Goretzka was forced to start from the bench in Schalke's match with bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund at the weekend. 

However, manager Domenico Tedesco brought the former VfL Bochum midfielder on, as well as summer signing Amine Harit, before half-time with Schalke trailing 4-0.

Goretzka was influential throughout his time on the pitch at the Westfallenstadion and helped the visitors gain control of the midfield . The Royal Blues went on to rescue a point from their rivals, with a last-minute header from Naldo extending Dortmund's winless run in the Bundesliga.

