An official statement from Sevilla has announced that Argentine manager Eduardo Berizzo has undergone successful surgery on Tuesday, after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The 48-year-old had made his condition public shortly after Sevilla's Champions League draw to Liverpool last week.

However, he reportedly informed his men of it during the half-time break of the match, when his side were 3-0 down to the Premier League.

Eduardo Berizzo surgery a success #AguanteToto



His recovery period will depend on his post-operative progress in the next few days



His recovery period will depend on his post-operative progress in the next few days

The announcement, which took place in the locker rooms before the game restarted, had a more than positive impact on Sevilla's men, who returned to the pitch eager to change the result and scored three goals in 45 minutes.

As Guido Pizarro grabbed the equaliser for the home team during stoppage time, his goal sparked emotional reactions as all the players hugged Berizzo and celebrated with him.

The manager was largely sustained both via social media, with most La Liga clubs expressing their support, and by his men themselves, who were seen wearing t-shirts underneath their jerseys that said "Fuerza Mister".

Now that his surgery has been successfully completed, Sevilla stated: "His recovery period will depend on his post-operative progress in the next few days."

Sevilla won their last two La Liga matches and are preparing to face Deportivo next weekend. They will also have to fight with Spartak and Liverpool for a place in the knockout stages of the Champions League in December.