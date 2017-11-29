Sore Loser! Paul Pogba 'Bans' Kurt Zouma From Visiting House After Game of Uno

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has banned Kurt Zouma from his house after losing to the on-loan Chelsea striker in a card game.

Zouma is currently plying his trade at Stoke City after falling down Antonio Conte's pecking order following the return of Andreas Christensen on a two-year loan at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Frenchman spoke on his compatriot's unmissable penchant for hairstyles: "You have to say, he loves doing haircuts, he loves that. Dabbing. I told him to stop but he doesn't want to stop - okay, it's good.

REMY GABALDA/GettyImages

Zouma then complimented the former Juventus man's skills as a player.

"Pogba is, yeah, he's one of the best players - he's got everything as I said. That's why people talk about him because he's so, so good."

The defender then revealed how competitive Pogba is and how he hates losing, even off the pitch.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

"He doesn't like to lose when we play games like card games, like Uno, he doesn't like to lose.

"He is the same guy as before, he hasn't changed. The other day, I went to his house and beat him. He was so, so angry.

"He didn't want to come anymore. He told me 'don't come anymore to my house'. I said, 'my friend, please, it's only Uno we're talking about."

Both Zouma and Pogba played against one another at the bet365 stadium in September, but, on that occasion, there was no winner, as the match finished 2-2.

