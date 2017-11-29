Spurs' Dele Alli Bemoans 'Very Disappointing' Performance in Defeat at Leicester

Tottenham's Dele Alli has admitted that he and his teammates were "not good enough" as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Foxes were two goals up by half-time against a lethargic Spurs side thanks to spectacular goals from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez.

There was a significant improvement from the visitors after the break, Harry Kane pulling a goal back, but it was not enough to prevent defeat.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It left Mauricio Pochettino's side 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City and in danger of ending the week in seventh.

"It was a very disappointing performance from us in the first half,” Alli said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“We should never have been in the situation where we were two goals behind. It was not good enough.

"We can't focus on that. After performances like this we have to keep picking up points. To lose to Leicester away is disappointing but we have to pick ourselves up.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We have to keep performing. It is a long season and we just have to keep picking up points."

Manager Pochettino was equally critical of his side's performance, claiming Tottenham's players lacked "fight".

“It’s difficult to analyse the game in the way that we started, so sloppy," he said, quoted by the Guardian. "Our performance in the first half disappointed us a lot. It’s not about tactics or a different system or the selection or the starting lineup.

"The collective performance was so poor. I think in football, first of all you must compete, you must fight, you must be focused and then of course your quality will appear. But Leicester showed more than us.”