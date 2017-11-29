Spurs' Dele Alli Bemoans 'Very Disappointing' Performance in Defeat at Leicester

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Tottenham's Dele Alli has admitted that he and his teammates were "not good enough" as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Foxes were two goals up by half-time against a lethargic Spurs side thanks to spectacular goals from Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez.

There was a significant improvement from the visitors after the break, Harry Kane pulling a goal back, but it was not enough to prevent defeat.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

It left Mauricio Pochettino's side 13 points behind league leaders Manchester City and in danger of ending the week in seventh.

"It was a very disappointing performance from us in the first half,” Alli said, as quoted by the Evening Standard.

“We should never have been in the situation where we were two goals behind. It was not good enough.

"We can't focus on that. After performances like this we have to keep picking up points. To lose to Leicester away is disappointing but we have to pick ourselves up.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"We have to keep performing. It is a long season and we just have to keep picking up points."

Manager Pochettino was equally critical of his side's performance, claiming Tottenham's players lacked "fight".

“It’s difficult to analyse the game in the way that we started, so sloppy," he said, quoted by the Guardian. "Our performance in the first half disappointed us a lot. It’s not about tactics or a different system or the selection or the starting lineup. 

"The collective performance was so poor. I think in football, first of all you must compete, you must fight, you must be focused and then of course your quality will appear. But Leicester showed more than us.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters