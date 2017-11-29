Stewards 'Hospitalised' After Crowd Trouble Mars Goalless M23 Derby Stalemate

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

A steward from both Brighton and Crystal Palace have been left 'hospitalised' following crowd trouble at the Amex Stadium on Tuesday evening, according to the Sky Sports.

The Seagulls welcomed rivals Crystal Palace to the south coast on matchday 14 of the season, with the game being the first M23 derby in the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

"Firstly, we hope the two stewards hospitalised in the disorder have not suffered serious injuries," said Brighton's chief executive, Paul Barber.

"The disorder was caused by a minority of individuals who attempted to gain entry to the stadium without tickets.

"Thanks to the swift action of the club's stewarding team, supported by Sussex Police, we avoided further, major disorder - and while some genuine fans were left extremely disappointed and unable to get into the stadium, the correct decisions were made," he added.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

"I'd like to thank the majority of fans of both clubs for their good behaviour and patience in complying with the instructions of our stewards and police."

Despite edging the possession stats, Brighton were unable to cause an upset in the M23 derby and the game finished goalless.

Pre-match, many fans were unhappy that broadcasters opted to show Manchester United's trip to Watford on the television over Palace's trip to Brighton.

However, after being treated a thrilling 4-2 win for United at Vicarage Road, where at one point it looked like the Hornets would snatch all three points away from José Mourinho's side, it would appear that broadcasters may have made the right decision after all.

