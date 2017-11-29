Toon Army Boss Rafa Benitez Reveals Newcastle Trio May Not Be Fit for Chelsea Clash

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Manager Rafa Benitez has delivered some harrowing team news ahead of Saturday's clash with Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies rescued a point on Tuesday night as they came from two down to earn a draw against West Brom at the Hawthorns.

But the glimmer of a good moment has quickly turned sour as news has broke that Benitez does not expect any of those currently sidelined to be returning for the weekend.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Paul Dummett (hamstring), Christian Atsu (thigh) and Jamaal Lascelles (ankle) all missed the midweek trip, but the manager expects none to be fit for the trip to London, when speaking with Shields Gazette.

"Each one [player injury] is different. Dummett's training, but still he needs to have the confidence that he can sprint at 100% and all these things, so still a little time. 

"Atsu is still recovering, but still a couple a weeks [from fitness]. We'll see how he's going on with his recovery.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"Jamaal, I have been talking with. He can run, but still he needs to manage it a little bit when he has to turn.

"How long? Not for this game [West Brom]. Chelsea? Very difficult for all three."

Stu Forster/GettyImages

While Atsu and Lascelles have been out for weeks, Dummett has been injured since August with the serious hamstring issue.

 

The recent draw ended a barren run of four consecutive defeats for Newcastle, yet, despite a nosedive in form, they remain firmly in mid-table.

