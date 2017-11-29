Tottenham Star Son Heung-Min Wins 2017 Asian International Player of the Year

Tottenham wide man Son Heung-Min has been officially crowned Asian International Player of the Year for 2017 following a highly successful 2016/17 season with both Tottenham as well as his international side South Korea.

The decision to hand Son the accolade came on Wednesday afternoon, the award being given by the AFC Annual Awards; this is the second occasion on which the Spurs star has been triumphant - having succeeded before in 2015.

Son's performances this year show exactly why he has been handed the trophy for 2017, having enjoyed a fantastic season with his club last term, helping the north London outfit to a second place finish in the Premier League.

Along the way to that accomplishment, the 25-year-old notched up an impressive 21 goal haul in all competitions, including a brilliant hat-trick in the FA Cup quarter-final against Millwall. Those 21 goals just so happened to make Son the highest scoring South Korean player in a European season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The attacker also played a crucial role in his country's path to the 2018 Russia World Cup, being an ever present in his nation's side as they qualified for their tenth World Cup campaign - Son's second, having featured in 2014.

While the player will be pleased to have won his most recent award, Son's attention will now be turned to Watford, as Tottenham travel to Vicarage Road on Saturday following a bitterly disappointing defeat to Leicester on Tuesday night.

Spurs are currently fifth in the league, and after their slip up against the Foxes, they run the risk of dropping into seventh if both Burnley and Liverpool win on Wednesday night.