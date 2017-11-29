West Brom Boss Gary Megson Describes Points Dropped Against Newcastle as a 'Kick in the Whatsits'

Gary Megson appeared a very frustrated figure on Tuesday night after his West Brom side allowed Newcastle to comeback from two goals down to draw 2-2 at the Hawthorns.

Goals from Hal Robson-Kanu and Sam Field had put the Baggies ahead, but Ciaran Clark's header and Matt Ritchie's deflected free-kick within the last half hour meant the sides shared the spoils.

Speaking in his post-match press conference to the Birmingham Mail, Megson said: "It feels like a right kick in the whatsits, but it’s our own fault. I don’t think it was anything that Newcastle particularly did.

"We’ve scored two really good, well-worked goals, had other opportunities as well and passed the ball fine. They swung a corner in and scored from six yards and spanked another free-kick in that ends up with an own-goal.

"It’s difficult to take but it’s not anything that the opposition have done."

West Brom would have gone level on points with Newcastle had they held on to their lead and got all three points, yet instead still hover ominously above the relegation zone.

Speaking on his side's poor showings this season, Megson added: "We are on a poor run but we’ve also just been down to Spurs and drew 2-2 here. It’s baby steps but they are making them.

“We’ve got some decent players, they’re all honest. Never is there a doubt about their work-rate."





The Baggies are making surrendering points an unwanted habit, and Megson said: "Sometimes we don’t have it in us to see out games. Someone told me it is 10, I certainly know it’s eight, where we should be winning. And it’s not just should be.

"We haven’t had one of those draws where we think it’s a good draw - you know, playing poorly and managing to nick a point. They’ve all been ones where we’re winning and then it ends with disappointment."

Megson will find out his long term future at the club on Wednesday morning in a meeting with the chairman, with former Toon boss Alan Pardew set to be announced as permanent boss.