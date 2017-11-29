West Brom Set to Confirm Alan Pardew as New Manager on Wednesday Afternoon

By 90Min
November 29, 2017

Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks set to become West Brom's 11th manager in the last decade, with the Baggies set to announce his arrival at a press conference on Wednesday, according to Sky Sports.

The 56-year-old was last in charge at Selhurst Park, however, his two-year reign at the club ended just days before Christmas in 2016. 

Having seen a number of top-flight managers already sacked this season, Pardew has been given a route back into management by succeeding Tony Pulis at the Hawthorns.

Pulis was first appointed as the Baggies manager in January 2015, spending over 1,050 days in charge of the club - the longest reign a manager has had at West Brom since Gary Megson's four-year spell ended in 2004.

Over the last 10 years, an average of one manager per season has been seen in charge at the Hawthorns. 

The likes of Tony Mowbray, Roberto Di Matteo, Roy Hodgson and Steve Clark have all had spells with the club that lasted over a year.

However, Michael Appleton, Keith Downing and Rob Kelly accumulated a combined 26 days in charge of West Brom, registering seven points out of a possible 15 from their Premier League matches with the club.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters