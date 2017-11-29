West Brom Set to Confirm Alan Pardew as New Manager on Wednesday Afternoon

Former Newcastle and Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew looks set to become West Brom's 11th manager in the last decade, with the Baggies set to announce his arrival at a press conference on Wednesday, according to Sky Sports.

The 56-year-old was last in charge at Selhurst Park, however, his two-year reign at the club ended just days before Christmas in 2016.

Having seen a number of top-flight managers already sacked this season, Pardew has been given a route back into management by succeeding Tony Pulis at the Hawthorns.

Pulis was first appointed as the Baggies manager in January 2015, spending over 1,050 days in charge of the club - the longest reign a manager has had at West Brom since Gary Megson's four-year spell ended in 2004.

Over the last 10 years, an average of one manager per season has been seen in charge at the Hawthorns.

The likes of Tony Mowbray, Roberto Di Matteo, Roy Hodgson and Steve Clark have all had spells with the club that lasted over a year.

However, Michael Appleton, Keith Downing and Rob Kelly accumulated a combined 26 days in charge of West Brom, registering seven points out of a possible 15 from their Premier League matches with the club.