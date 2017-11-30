AC Milan Youngster Gives Backing to Gennaro Gattuso & Admits Excitement at Working With 'Legend'

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

AC Milan youngster Patrick Cutrone has offered his backing to new interim manager Gennaro Gattuso and expressed his excitement about working with a 'legend'.

Cutrone also extended his gratitude to the departed Vincenzo Montella, who was the man to hand him his chance to shine in Italian football.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Montella bit the bullet on Monday after a poor run of results that has left them a long way adrift of both league leaders Napoli.

Speaking at an event organised by PES 2018, Cutrone said, as quoted by Goal: "Gattuso is a legend, it is a big honour to have him as coach. Since I was a child I have appreciated him for his grit and the way he helped his team-mates."

Milan have seriously struggled in the league this season and currently sit seventh after 14 games on 20 points - and it'll be down to the typical fighting spirit of Gattuso to drag the team up the league table.

Cutrone is excited about working with the man who was known as 'Ringhio' (meaning Snarl), but was sure to speak about Montella. 

He added: "I honestly did not expect to play so much. I will always be grateful to Montella, the experience in these games has helped me a lot.”

