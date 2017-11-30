Arsenal Legend Defends Unlucky Spurs Over Current Poor Premier League Run

Ian Wright has defended Tottenham Hotspur's current form as the Arsenal legend admitted that the Lilywhites had merely been unlucky in recent matches.

In a surprise move against his former club's bitter rivals, Wright told Match of the Day that Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Leicester City would have produced a different outcome if they had taken any of the "top chances" that fell their way.

The Foxes put Mauricio Pochettino's title challengers to the sword at the King Power Stadium thanks to Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez's first half efforts.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Harry Kane pulled a late goal back for Tottenham but couldn't prevent them from slipping to a fourth Premier League defeat of the campaign - a result that leaves them seventh in the standings.

Wright, however, chose not to revel in Spurs' misfortune and instead explained why they had been unlucky not to pick up more points in the past month.

He said: “You’re talking about Spurs losing 2-1, but they have had three 100% chances. What I’m saying is they were top chances.”

Same old story with Tottenham just can't keep up with the pace but the pundits keep saying how good Pochettino is. — SCHOLES (@iamscholes) November 28, 2017

Moussa Sissoko, Christian Eriksen and Fernando Llorente were all criticised by Tottenham fans for failing to ensure a share of the spoils for the north Londoners.

Since Pochettino's side thrashed Liverpool at Wembley 4-1 on 22nd October, they have won just one of their past five top flight encounters and kept a solitary clean sheet thanks to a 1-0 triumph over Crystal Palace.

Spurs have booked their place in the last-16 of the Champions League after some outstanding form in Europe, but their domestic displays will be of concern to Pochettino.

Key defender Toby Alderweireld's absence through injury is no doubt part of that run of poor form, but last season's runners-up need to find their feet soon or teams above them will pull away further.

