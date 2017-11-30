Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette Ruled Out of Saturday's Man Utd Clash With Groin Injury

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out of the Gunners' crunch Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday evening as a result of a groin injury.

The French international had opened the scoring in Wednesday night's crushing 5-0 win over Huddersfield, but lasted just 45 minutes and was replaced by Olivier Giroud.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Lacazette has a groin problem and will certainly be out for Saturday's game," manager Arsene Wenger commented after the game (Arsenal.com).

It remains to be seen exactly how long the 26-year-old will be sidelined for, but Wenger also admitted as he faced the press that it he has the potential to be 'out for a while'.

Lacazette's opening goal inside three minutes was all that separated Arsenal and Huddersfield, two clubs linked by the legendary manager Herbert Chapman, until half-time.

The aforementioned Giroud scored a second half brace, while contract rebels Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez also chipped in with goals to settle the game - three of the four second half goals came in the space of just four minutes as the visiting Terriers collapsed.

Having arrived from Lyon as Arsenal's new club record signing in the summer, Lacazette has made a positive start to his career at the Emirates Stadium. He has started 12 of 14 Premier League games, scoring seven goals, and has been spared from Europa League action.

Sanchez is the club's next highest scorer in the Premier League with four, while Aaron Ramsey has three from midfield. Giroud's Wednesday night brace also took his league tally to three