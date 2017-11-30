Arsenal Striker Alexandre Lacazette Ruled Out of Saturday's Man Utd Clash With Groin Injury

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has been ruled out of the Gunners' crunch Premier League clash with Manchester United on Saturday evening as a result of a groin injury.

The French international had opened the scoring in Wednesday night's crushing 5-0 win over Huddersfield, but lasted just 45 minutes and was replaced by Olivier Giroud.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"Lacazette has a groin problem and will certainly be out for Saturday's game," manager Arsene Wenger commented after the game (Arsenal.com).

It remains to be seen exactly how long the 26-year-old will be sidelined for, but Wenger also admitted as he faced the press that it he has the potential to be 'out for a while'.

Lacazette's opening goal inside three minutes was all that separated Arsenal and Huddersfield, two clubs linked by the legendary manager Herbert Chapman, until half-time.

The aforementioned Giroud scored a second half brace, while contract rebels Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez also chipped in with goals to settle the game - three of the four second half goals came in the space of just four minutes as the visiting Terriers collapsed.

Having arrived from Lyon as Arsenal's new club record signing in the summer, Lacazette has made a positive start to his career at the Emirates Stadium. He has started 12 of 14 Premier League games, scoring seven goals, and has been spared from Europa League action.

Sanchez is the club's next highest scorer in the Premier League with four, while Aaron Ramsey has three from midfield. Giroud's Wednesday night brace also took his league tally to three

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters