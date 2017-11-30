Arsene Wenger Makes Bold Statement About Working Relationship With Ivan Gazidis & Sven Mislintat

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has rejected all suggestions that the club's new chief scout Sven Mislintat will report to the club's chief executive Ivan Gazidis, as he has 'nothing to do with buying the players.'

Mislintat's appointment was confirmed by Arsenal last week, with the former Borussia Dortmund man set to start in his new role at the club next month. 

The 45-year-old's success in the transfer market earned himself the impressive nickname of 'diamond eye,' a tag which Arsenal fans will be hoping he lives up to in their upcoming transfer windows.

Suggestions have been made that Mislintat will work alongside Gazidis upon his arrival in north London, however Wenger fiercely denied such speculation when asked by Football.London who the new arrival would report to.

Wenger said: “With me. Ivan is nothing to do with buying the players.

The 45-year-old's appointment will see him replace Steve Rowley, who has been Wenger's trusted right hand man in the transfer window since the 68-year-old arrived at Arsenal in 1996. However, Wenger revealed Rowley will remain at the club, but his focus will be away from the senior squad and on a part-time basis. 

“Steve will stay with us and work more part time on youth level.

“Today I think we have a structure in England to know everybody and so we have taken somebody with international experience. That’s why we made that decision.”

Mislintat is not the only new face at the Emirates as Arsenal have also appointed Barcelona director of football Raul Sanllehi as the club's new head of relations, with his role set to start in February. 

