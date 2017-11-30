Atletico Boss Diego Simeone Declares Sime Vrsaljko Is a 'Big Player' for the Club Amid Exit Talks

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has spoken out on wantaway right-back Sime Vrsaljko, insisting the 25-year-old is a 'big player' for the club moving into the future, amid increasing interest from Manchester City and Napoli. 

Vrsaljko has started just 13 league games since making the move to Atletico in 2016, after finding his opportunities at the club limited by the club's first choice right-back, Juanfran. 

The lack of game time has led to suggestions that the 25-year-old is pushing for a move away from the club. 

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

With Napoli hoping to lure the former Sassuolo defender back to Italy, and City boss Pep Guardiola eyeing the 25-year-old to add to his ranks, Simeone has warned both clubs that the defender will not come cheap.

Simeone told Marca, via talkSPORT: "Sime is a big player and all big players have a value.

"We are happy when other clubs look at our players, this is normal and it is positive for us.

"The truth is Sime has been injured and when he has played for us he has done very well, but it is a fact that Juanfran has done superbly also."

Although having had his time at the club hampered by a few injuries, Vrsaljko has made a total of 30 appearances for Atletico in his first 18 months at the club. 

But after making over 50 appearances and being an ever present figure for Sassuolo across two seasons with the Italian side, it is clear to see why Vrsaljko is eager to find regular first team football. 

