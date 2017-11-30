Borussia Dortmund Enter Race for Julian Nagelsmann to Complicate Bayern's Pursuit for Next Manager

Bayern Munich have been playing a waiting game for their next manager since the sacking of Carlo Ancelotti in September, but could be caught napping in their bid to secure Hoffenheim's Julian Nagelsmann as Jupp Heynckes' successor next season.





As Bayern have tip-toed around the prospect of signing the talented young manager, domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund are set to complicate the issue further as they're expected to be in the market for a new manager.

AMELIE QUERFURTH/GettyImages

Bayern's lack of unity in the boardroom has caused constant debate over Nagelsmann's ability to rebuild the club and handle the pressure which comes with managing at the Allianz Arena, as per ESPN.





The doubts ensured the Hoffenheim man was not the first manager they turned to following Ancelotti's dismissal, but with a new manager needing to be identified prior to Bayern's transfer activities in April and May, the Bavarian giants may now be running out of time.





Although Nagelsmann has overseen his side eliminated from the Europa League at just the group stage, Dortmund are expected to make another approach for the 30-year-old - the first was turned down in April - as Peter Bosz looks to be on borrowed time at Westfalenstadion.

Nagelsmann to Dortmund because we (might) not trust him yet feels like a repeat of Klopp to Dortmund...I don't like it 🙃 — J.J. Barton (@Lady_Weatherby) November 29, 2017

With another offer to tempt Nagelsmann to Dortmund set to be made before the end of the season, the 30-year-old could be swayed away from Bayern's approach due to the unstable relationship between Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness at boardroom level.





It means Bayern have now been forced into action if they are serious about luring one of the brightest young managers to the club, with a repeat of the Jurgen Klopp era at Dortmund not likely to be on the Bavarian giants wishlist.

If a move for Nagelsmann falls through, RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has been tipped as another potential candidate, alongside Thomas Tuchel, Klopp and Joachim Low.