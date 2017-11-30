David Moyes Takes Positives From Second Half Showing After Everton Thrashing

West Ham manager David Moyes felt that his side did not deserve to lose by a 4-0 scoreline at Everton on Wednesday night.

The result leaves the Hammers eighteenth in table, and Moyes with just one point from his three games in charge of the London club.

David Moyes now has just two Premier League wins in his last 22 games as a manager. — Kristan Heneage (@KHeneage) November 29, 2017

Speaking to BBC Sport however, Moyes felt that his side put in a much better showing in the second half, claiming: "Not good in the first half but a massive improvement at half-time. We didn't deserve that final score. Mistakes cost us."





With the home side 2-0 up at the start of the second half, Manuel Lanzini saw a penalty saved by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford which would have halved the deficit facing the Hammers, and Moyes felt that was a significant moment in the match:





"The missed penalty [at 2-0] was the turning point. It looked too difficult a challenge once we didn’t score it.





"We never really got at it from the start. We allowed them to get a bit of confidence."

David Moyes’ PL record against Everton since leaving:

Played 5

Lost 5

Scored 0

Conceded 12 #NeverGoBack#MOTD #EVEWHU — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 29, 2017

It was Moyes who gave Wayne Rooney his chance at Everton, and after the Toffees skipper hit his first hat-trick for the club, and the Scotsman was able to pay tribute to him despite the damage Rooney's performance did to his side:

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It’s what Wayne can do. He’s always got goals in him and technical ability. He’s got the knack of being in the right place to score goals."