Emre Can Insists the Lines of Communication With Liverpool Remain Open Over Contract Negotiations

Liverpool's Emre Can has insisted that the lines of communication remain open between the club and his representatives as negotiations for a contract extension continue to stall, as he stresses his focus remains solely on the Reds campaign.

The 23-year-old's contract at Anfield expires next summer, with all signs suggesting the German international is headed for the exit - with Juventus said to be leading the chase.

However, in an interview with SPOX following Liverpool's 3-0 win over Stoke on Wednesday, Can remained coy about his future, but claimed discussions have not come to an end, as he said: "I clearly talk to Liverpool, let's see what happens, I focus only on Liverpool and the rest makes my adviser."

Whilst Liverpool's season has been anything but smooth following a series of underwhelming performances in September and October, Jurgen Klopp's side have now gone seven games unbeaten since they were humbled by Tottenham in the league.

Can has made 18 appearances so far this season as Liverpool sit on top of their Champions League group, and fifth in the Premier League table, but the midfielder insists his side has plenty to improve on if they are to reach their targets for the season.

He said: "We can do better, but we're still doing very well.

"Our first goal is to get into the top four and qualify for the Champions League again. Then we have to see what else is possible."

Whilst the Reds continue to look for consistency across all competitions, their Premier League rivals Manchester City are storming ahead and showing no signs of weakness.

Can said of City's season: "City is just a step ahead, let's see how long their series lasts, maybe it will last forever, but maybe they'll have a phase in which they falter. If City goes on like this, they will become champions very early."