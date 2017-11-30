Ex-Everton Man Tony Cottee Impressed by Newcastle Youngster Rolando Aarons Following West Brom Draw

Ex-Everton and West Ham striker Tony Cottee was impressed by Newcastle United youngster Rolando Aarons' performance against West Brom on Tuesday.

Cottee appeared on Gillette Soccer Special on Tuesday and was following the Baggies versus Newcastle match.

The ex-professional footballer was full of praise for Aarons during his commentary of the match, suggesting that the Jamaican born star could force himself into the team in the coming weeks if he remains fit.

Would love to see more of @RolandoAarons the kid has serious talent if he can stay fit. Joselu has to be dropped immediately though! — Josh Stewart (@JoshNUFC91) November 28, 2017

“He came on in the 64th minute, and again he was heavily involved", Cottee said.

“He put a couple of really good crosses in. I have not seen a lot of the lad, but from what I have seen, I have been impressed. The point is when he has played and when he has been given a chance, I think there’s something there.”

Keep up the good work. Was impressed with your cameo on Tuesday night. Think its by time you got that first league start this Saturday. The local media saying Rafa is a fan of yours so your patience will pay off sooner or later. — Wasim (@wasimebrahim) November 30, 2017

Aarons has only featured in two Premier League games this season, both from the bench. His campaign, much like his career so far, has been blighted by injury.

Since signing for the club back in 2014, the now declared English international has only played 20 matches for the Toon Army.

However, when the winger has been available he has shown promise and if he can stay fit, he could well become one of Rafa Benitez's main men in the future.

As for Newcastle, a point away at the Hawthorns despite the form of the Baggies is still a good point, and a well needed one which stopped the rot for the time being.

It is Chelsea away next for the Magpies, who could find themselves on the end of another defeat if the Blues play to their standard.