Father of Crystal Palace Winger Andros Townsend Slams West Brom's Appointment of Alan Pardew

The father of Andros Townsend, Troy Townsend, has hit out on Twitter at the appointment of new West Brom manager Alan Pardew.

The conflict arises from Troy Townsend after Pardew failed to get the best out of his son while manager at Crystal Palace. The former Spurs winger struggled big time under Pardew's guidance and by looking at his father's tweet, there are suggestions of bad blood between the two.

The man wins 6 games in a calendar year and gets another job in the Prem.



I just don’t get it? https://t.co/Bc6QiH2Glg — Troy Townsend (@Towno10) November 28, 2017

Andros Townsend signed for Crystal Palace after showing impressive displays for Newcastle United. Along with the team, the winger's form dipped under Pardew; which led to the sacking of the manager. It was reported that Townsend was close to leaving in January, until the appointment of Sam Allardyce changed his mind.

Under Allardyce, Townsend rekindled the type of form that earned him an England call up back when he played for Spurs. This season the ex-Magpie has found it tough, especially with the sacking of Frank de Boer. In recent times however, Townsend has shown glimpses of good form under new boss Roy Hodgson.

Something tells me Andros Townsend will be keen to prove a point or two against Alan Pardew this weekend... — HLTCO (@HLTCO) November 30, 2017

As for Palace, they still remain bottom of the table and if they are to escape relegation they will need Townsend and his teammates to step up and show what they are made of in the coming months.

Coincidentally Palace travel to the Hawthorns at the weekend, and this tweet from Andros Townsend's father has certainly added some drama to what was a very unattractive fixture.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It will be interesting to see what happens at the weekend. Will Pardew overlook the situation in a professional manner or will we see a repeat of what happened when Pardew headbutted Hull midfielder David Meyler a few years back?