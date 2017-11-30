Father of Crystal Palace Winger Andros Townsend Slams West Brom's Appointment of Alan Pardew

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

The father of Andros Townsend, Troy Townsend, has hit out on Twitter at the appointment of new West Brom manager Alan Pardew.

The conflict arises from Troy Townsend after Pardew failed to get the best out of his son while manager at Crystal Palace. The former Spurs winger struggled big time under Pardew's guidance and by looking at his father's tweet, there are suggestions of bad blood between the two.

Andros Townsend signed for Crystal Palace after showing impressive displays for Newcastle United. Along with the team, the winger's form dipped under Pardew; which led to the sacking of the manager. It was reported that Townsend was close to leaving in January, until the appointment of Sam Allardyce changed his mind.

Under Allardyce, Townsend rekindled the type of form that earned him an England call up back when he played for Spurs. This season the ex-Magpie has found it tough, especially with the sacking of Frank de Boer. In recent times however, Townsend has shown glimpses of good form under new boss Roy Hodgson. 

As for Palace, they still remain bottom of the table and if they are to escape relegation they will need Townsend and his teammates to step up and show what they are made of in the coming months.

Coincidentally Palace travel to the Hawthorns at the weekend, and this tweet from Andros Townsend's father has certainly added some drama to what was a very unattractive fixture. 

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It will be interesting to see what happens at the weekend. Will Pardew overlook the situation in a professional manner or will we see a repeat of what happened when Pardew headbutted Hull midfielder David Meyler a few years back?

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters