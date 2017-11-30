Key Man Utd Man in Serious Danger of Missing Arsenal Trip After Suffering Injury at Watford

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Manchester United's Nemanja Matic is in serious danger of missing the Red Devils' trip to Arsenal on Saturday, after being withdrawn in the second-half of his side's 4-2 win over Watford earlier this week.

The 29-year-old was replaced in the 54th minute of proceedings by Ander Herrera, and his manager Jose Mourinho confirmed after the match that Matic's request to leave the field of play signalled an 'important' injury. 

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Matic limped off the pitch after failing to see out the second-half, with Manchester Evening News reporting the Serbian international was spotted walking gingerly through the mixed zone at Vicarage Road. 

In his post-match press conference Mourinho said: "He's injured but I don't know [the extent]. He told me he needs to come out.

"For Nemanja Matic to tell me he wants to be replaced, he does not do that if it's nothing important. It is muscular."

With the severity of the injury yet to be identified, the 29-year-old is a doubt for the clash with fourth placed Arsenal, as is Marouane Fellaini. The Belgium midfielder missed the trip to Watford after picking up a knock.

With Michael Carrick also recovering from a heart procedure, which has kept him out of action since September, it suggests Herrera is likely to be recalled to the starting lineup to partner Paul Pogba, and fill the void left by three of United's regular central midfielders. 

United will not be the only side heading into Saturday's fixture with injury concerns, as Arsene Wenger is set to be without club-record signing Alexandra Lacazette after suffering a groin injury in Arsenal's 5-0 win over Huddersfield on Wednesday. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters