Liverpool Fans' Twitter Reactions to Contract Rebel's Poor Performance

Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League on Wednesday with a 3-0 win away to Stoke City, but amidst such a great team performance, Reds fans took to twitter to lay in to contract rebel Emre Can’s lacklustre performance.

The German midfielder was one of six changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea last weekend, with manager Jurgen Klopp rotating his side during an intensive run of matches as the first half of the season draws to a close.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Jordan Henderson, Ragnar Klavan and James Milner were all benched or rested, with Can, Dominic Solanke, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Georginio Wijnaldum and Dejan Lovren put in a much-changed first team.

A first-half goal from Mane gave Liverpool a controversial lead, with Joe Gomez’s cross arguably coming after the ball had left play.

Only slight disappointment tonight for me was Emre Can. His heads gone. He’s so slow and he’s never aware of what’s around him. #LFC — AJN. (@AndrewJNicholls) November 29, 2017

Substitute Mohamed Salah came on to score two late goals to extend his already impressive start to life as a Liverpool player.

The summer signing currently tops the Premier League scoring chart, with 12 league goals and a shot on target average of 70%, way ahead of fellow strikers Harry Kane and Sergio Aguero.

Still think Joe Allen is better than Emre Can. #LFC — Vaibhav Shah (@Aviation_Freak) November 29, 2017

But amongst another great night for the team, many fans expressed their dissatisfaction over the performance of Can and what they felt was a lack of intensity from the German midfielder.

Emre Can really isn’t worth the supposed wages he’s supposedly demanding #LFC — Chris Phillips (@chrispdesign) November 29, 2017

Emre Çan has a wider turning circle than a cargo ship. #LFC — TD 🇸🇳🇧🇷🇪🇬 (@DyerThomas) November 29, 2017

Can, whose contract with Liverpool runs out at the end of the season, has been linked with moves to European giants such as Juventus in January, in order to allow the Reds to gain some kind of a fee rather than letting him go for nothing in July.