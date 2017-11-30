Liverpool Linked With £53m-Rated Sporting Speed Demon as Real Madrid Monitor Salah

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Liverpool could be preparing a £53m January bid for Sporting CP winger Gelson Martins, who Jurgen Klopp reportedly sees as both an ideal partner and potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose goal scoring form has not gone unnoticed by Real Madrid.

First reported by Portuguese publication A Bola (via Mirror Football) the Merseyside club have identified the Portuguese international as a possible January target, after he scored fours goals in 12 appearances this season. 

Martins apparently has a release clause of £53.5m in his contract, and the Liverpool hierarchy could - at least according to reports - be prepared to splash out in order to add another option to Liverpool's already scintillating attack.

However, rumours of Liverpool's interest in Martins may not solely be on increasing the club's attacking potential with some suggesting Real Madrid's monitoring of Mohamed Salah has prompted the Reds to look for emergency replacement options, should the Egyptian - who has been the standout player of the Premier League season so far - depart.

After coming off the bench to score two late goals against Stoke City on Wednesday night he took his tall to 16 goals for the season.

