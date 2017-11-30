Manchester City's In-Form Winger Raheem Sterling Set to Be Rewarded With New Contract

Manchester City are set to open talks with in-form winger Raheem Sterling over a new contract to prolong his stay at the Etihad.

Although he still has two and a half years remaining on his current contract, City officials apparently feel his performances in the team this season warrant a pay rise.

This news comes the day after Sterling scored a spectacular winner with the last kick of the game to beat Southampton 2-1.

Raheem Sterling: Has scored more league goals from the 75th minute onwards (5) than any other player in Europe's top 5 leagues this season pic.twitter.com/Qvj7mHnAkq — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 30, 2017

According to Sky Sports, City did not give a timescale on when they will open talks with the 22-year-old, but with his birthday only a week away, a celebratory present could be in the offing (just make sure Yaya Toure gets a slice of cake).

Sterling seems to have found a new lease of life under manager Pep Guardiola this season after speculation during the summer transfer window saw him strongly linked with a move to Arsenal, with Alexis Sanchez heading the other way.

Even if City do secure the signing of Sanchez, he's going to have a tough task disposing Sterling out of the starting eleven, with the Englishman scoring 13 goals in 19 games and making him City's top scorer ahead of Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane.

His goals alone have earned City nine points this season -more than any other Premier League player.

Sterling joined City for £49m from Liverpool in 2015 and has had his fair share of critics since his big money move.

However, no one can argue his importance to this table-topping Manchester City side and hopefully he can replicate that with England in Russia at this summer's World Cup.