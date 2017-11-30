Mauro Icardi's Agent Confirms Pursuit of the Player by Top Clubs But Insists He's Happy at San Siro

The agent of Mauro Icardi has confirmed that some of Europe's top clubs are indeed chasing her client, but claimed the striker is happy at San Siro for now.

Wanda Icardi, who also happens to be the star's wife, has been speaking to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport at length about her husband's ever-improving reputation as a top marksman and revealed top sides are legitimately interested in him.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

She said, as quoted by Football Italia: "Mauro is an important player, and there are top clubs who have been following him for some time.

"It’s right that a striker like that, one of the best number 9s in the world, has big clubs who are interested in him and are considering what he’s worth. But they have to please him and Inter.

"I’d prefer not to tell you who is calling me, I talk about these things while Mauro is thinking of Inter and is happy to be here."

Mauro Icardi’s wife and agent says “there are top clubs who have been following him” but “he’s thinking of #Inter and is happy to be here”. https://t.co/d9cb5k218b #FCIM pic.twitter.com/cMqY6xs3bS — footballitalia (@footballitalia) November 30, 2017

Icardi has made a blistering start to the new season, scoring 15 leagues goals in just 14 games and he has seemingly placed himself in the shop window with his fine form. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Chelsea are just some of a few teams reportedly interested.

Inter are currently rivalling Napoli at the top of the league and have a lot to be thankful to Icardi for so far. But they will be acutely aware of the player's buy-out clause standing at just €110m, and will be keen to negotiate with Wanda to make it higher.

She is on board with that idea, and added: "He has a contract, he’s thinking of winning with Inter, he’s happy with what he’s doing and he’s aiming for the maximum.

"No one knows the future though, the last word is the club’s and there are offers which cannot be refused. How much is he worth? At least €200m."