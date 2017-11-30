New Inter Star Dalbert Claims Nice Fans Threatened to Kill Him Following Summer Switch

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Internazionale full-back Dalbert has revealed Nice fans sent him death threats after he swapped Ligue 1 for Serie A in the summer.

The Brazilian had been a top performer for the club, but decided to move on to bigger things after just one season to join the Nerazzurri. However, things haven't gone as he'd planned so far.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

He is has drifted down the pecking order behind Yuto Nagatomo and Davide Santon and has made just five Serie A appearances, which is not how he would have envisaged things after he finalised his move from the French club.

Lifting the lid to L'Equipe, as quoted by Calciomercato, he claimed his reception from the Nice fans was particularly hostile after his decision to switch clubs.

"I was a traitor in the fans eyes, and when they whistled me against Ajax it hurt. I’d like to go back to Nice one day, but I don’t think it will be possible," he said.

FRED TANNEAU/GettyImages

"Before I left I had a lot of threatening messages from them, they said they wanted to break my legs and others hoped to see me dead. 

They also sent messages to my wife through social media to threaten her. I felt their wrath and it hurt me, I hope it will pass. I have a lot of respect for the club and the real fans."

Dalbert might not be playing so much at the moment, but the team as a collective are going extremely well so far - Inter are second in Serie A and are breathing down the neck of Napoli. Nice by contrast are languishing in 14th after 15 games.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters