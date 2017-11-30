Newcastle Among 3 Premier League Clubs Interested in Atletico Madrid Striker According to Report

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Newcastle, Everton and Tottenham are all interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Kevin Gameiro, according to Spanish rumours site Don Balon.

The Frenchman joined Atletico from Sevilla for €32m last summer but has seen his game time limited this season with most of his appearances coming from the bench. 

With Diego Costa returning to the club when the January transfer window opens, the 30-year-old appears not to be a pat of Diego Simeone's long terms plans, opening the door to Premier League interest.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Both Newcastle and Everton have proven through disappointing starts to the season that they are in need of genuine goal scorers, while Spurs may be looking for a plan B to Harry Kane after some poor results and an inability to win without the England forward.

Gameiro played an integral role in helping Sevilla win three straight Europa League titles between 2014 and 2016, but since moving to Madrid has only really proved to be a back up to Antoine Greizmann.

He still has a respectable 20 goals in 56 games for La Rojiblancos but with World Cup coming up, a move to the Premier League looks like Gamiero's best bet at proving his worth and booking himself a seat on the plane to Russia next Summer.

