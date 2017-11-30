Newcastle United Youngster Alex Gilliead Wanted By Three Championship Clubs

By 90Min
November 30, 2017

Newcastle youngster Alex Gilliead is being targeted by Hull City, Millwall and North East rivals Sunderland for a possible loan transfer in January.

Chronicle Live have reported that scouts from all three clubs have been to watch the youngster, who is currently on loan at League One Bradford City.

The 21-year-old has impressed in West Yorkshire and is reportedly keen to step up a division, with Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez keen on the forward gaining some experience elsewhere. 

Sunderland are a surprise entry in the race for the youngster, with new manager Chris Coleman looking at dipping into the loan market with the struggling Black Cats having little to spend in the transfer window.

Gilliead's loan spell at Bradford ends at the turn of the year and the second tier clubs are likely to jump straight in for his signature when he becomes available.

